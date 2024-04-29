Timberwolves coach Chris Finch tears patellar tendon after colliding with Mike Conley

PHOENIX — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach ruptured his patellar tendon after colliding with guard Mike Conley late in the team's series-sweeping win over the Phoenix Suns Sunday night.

Finch was helped off the court and later left the arena on a cart. The Timberwolves confirmed the nature of Finch's injury.

Conley was trying to dribble down the sideline when he collided with Suns star Devin Booker and ran into Finch. Conley tried to brace their fall, but Finch grimaced and immediately grabbed his right knee.

He was down for a few minutes, surrounded by Minnesota players, coaches and staff, before slowly getting up and being assisted off the court.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves grabs in leg in pain after a collision with Mike Conley (not pictured) during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 122-116 and win the series 4-0. Getty Images

Minnesota beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 to sweep the first-round series, advancing to the second round for the first time since 2004.

Assistant coach Micah Nori directed the team for the final 1:41. Nori said Finch was in the medical room getting checked out and that the team went down to see him after the game.

"He's obviously in good spirits and so are the guys," Nori said.

Conley said he didn't see Finch until the last moment and tried to hold him up following the collision. The veteran guard couldn't help but tell a joke or two at the coach's expense after the Game 4 victory.

"I told him to sit his (butt) down — he shouldn't be standing up like that late in the game," Conley said. "He's in the way. But prayers up for him, I'm sure he'll be fine."

Note: The video above originally aired April 25, 2024.