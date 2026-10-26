Timberwolves stay unbeaten with 117-94 win over Raptors in home opener

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in 27 minutes to lead a hot-shooting home opener for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 117-94 victory Sunday over a Toronto Raptors team missing star Kawhi Leonard.

LaMelo Ball had 15 points and went 4 for 5 from 3-point range in 16 minutes, with foul trouble limiting his playing time in his regular-season debut in front of his new home crowd.

Jaden McDaniels added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Timberwolves (3-0), who have won their first three games by 25, 22 and 23 points. They shot 56% from the floor and 48% from deep while outrebounding the Raptors 49-34.

Rudy Gobert grabbed 13 rebounds and led a strong defensive effort by the Timberwolves in holding the Raptors to 9-for-29 shooting in the first quarter, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter during the home opener at Target Center on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

Ja'Kobe Walter scored 22 points to lead the Raptors (2-1) in place of Leonard in the starting lineup, with the seven-time All-Star forward sidelined by what the team announced as swelling in his left knee. Leonard, who returned to the Raptors this season after leading them to the NBA title in 2019, did not appear on the injury report until an hour before the game.

R.J. Barrett added 20 points, and Immanuel Quickley had 19 points for Toronto, which faced a double-digit deficit by late in the first quarter and was down by as many as 32 points down the stretch.

Raptors forward Kyle Anderson, who became a fan favorite over two-plus seasons with Minnesota and appeared in 27 playoff games, received a loud ovation when he checked in late in the third quarter. Anderson, a 13-year veteran, went scoreless in 10 minutes.

Raptors: Host Orlando on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves: At Cleveland on Monday night.