Minnesota teen honored after helping stop alleged Pennsylvania school shooting plot

A Minnesota teenager is being recognized for helping stop an alleged school shooting plot in Pennsylvania.

"The first thing she says to me is that she wants to shoot up her school, and I'm like, 'What?'" said Isabel Mansfield.

That's the shocking message Isabel Mansfield received on the online messaging platform Discord over the spring. The Dilworth, Minnesota, teen took a screenshot.

That's when Isabel's dad, Preston Mansfield, alerted authorities more than 1,100 miles away in Rostraver Township, Pennsylvania. Isabel Mansfield had gathered critical details, in particular, the high school being targeted.

"When Isabel first initially told me, it was, 'OK, sure,'" Preston Mansfield said. "And then it got a little bit more serious."

Police in Pennsylvania executed a search warrant at the home of a 15-year-old girl, finding concerning items and gear, including a replica handgun. Authorities believe the Pennsylvania teen intended to carry out her plan at her school, allegedly looking to recruit others to help her.

"She had indicated that she wanted to shoot up our school Columbine style," said Colleen Naylor, a Rostraver Township police officer and school resource officer. "She had mental health issues, so I'm not sure what she was planning on doing with that, but we take that threat very seriously."

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension held a special salute for Isabel and Preston Mansfield.

"I'm beyond proud," Preston Mansfield said. "I couldn't be any more of a prouder father than I am right now."

"Even if it could be a joke, take it seriously," Isabel Mansfield said. "Because even if it is a joke, you report it and they'll be able to tell if it's a joke."