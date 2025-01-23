Minnesota Supreme Court set to hear arguments in House power sharing lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The chaos at the Minnesota Capitol takes center stage on Thursday at the state Supreme Court, where justices will hear arguments in the lawsuits challenging the GOP's actions and leadership in the state House.

The justices' decision will have major implications for this legislative session where a power dispute in the chamber has defined the first two weeks.

At the center of the case is the question of quorum, which is the minimum number of lawmakers required to conduct any business. Both parties disagree on the definition; it's described in the Minnesota Constitution as the "majority" of each body of the legislature.

Democrats believe a quorum is reached when one party has 68 members physically present in the 134-member chamber, and said they are boycotting the current session to try to keep Republican lawmakers from reaching that threshold and organizing as a majority because a special election for an open House seat in the Roseville area will likely bring the House back to a tie.

Because of that pending election, the GOP has a 67 to 66 one-seat advantage. But Republicans' interpretation is that 67 is the threshold for quorum, because of that vacant seat. A judge ruled that the DFL candidate who won in that district didn't live there long enough to be a lawful candidate and he didn't take the oath of office.

Despite the DFL's boycott, the GOP moved forward as a majority on the first day of session, electing a speaker and organizing the chamber as they saw fit. Democrats want the Supreme Court to nullify everything the Republicans have done so far and keep them from doing anything else until 68 members are in the House for quorum.

Another key reason cited for the House DFL's protest of the session is their fear that Republicans with their one-seat edge will try to unseat Rep. Brad Tabke, who won re-election in District 54A by just more than a dozen votes and whom a judge in a court challenge to that victory said is the valid winner.

The Minnesota Constitution says the legislature has the final say on the eligibility of their own members, which would clear the way for the GOP to unseat him if they choose, though there hasn't been precedent for this type of situation before. House Republicans have not said whether they would take action to remove Tabke.

In the quorum cases, attorneys for GOP leadership argue the Supreme Court should not weigh in on this power dispute because it's a separate branch of government and Democrats don't have grounds to sue in the first place.



This story is developing and will be updated.