4 Minnesota students among 161 selected as Presidential Scholars

Four Minnesota high school students have been selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars, state officials said Friday.

The federal program honors some of the nation's "most distinguished graduating high school seniors," according to the U.S. Department of Education. The Minnesota Department of Education said the following Minnesota students were among the 161 selected this year:

Anige Huang, Woodbury, East Ridge High School

Benjamin Lu, Shoreview, Mounds View High School

Aaratrika Mondal, Maple Grove, Wayzata High School

Emma Yu, Ham Lake, Andover High School

According to state officials, 161 U.S. students were selected as Presidential Scholars this year. Federal officials say that is the maximum number of students who are selected annually.

"Congratulations to Angie, Benjamin, Aaratrika and Emma," Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett said in a written statement. "Your commitment to education, leadership and community service are an example for all to follow."

More than 6,700 seniors across the country qualified for the 2026 award based on "outstanding performance on the SAT or ACT exam," or nominations made by state school officers and "partner recognition organizations."

The program has recognized over 8,600 students since it was created in 1964.