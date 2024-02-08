Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan briefly booked into jail Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota State Patrol trooper charged with murder made a brief visit to jail Wednesday.

Records show Ryan Londregan was in custody for about 40 minutes before he was released without bail. In addition to second-degree unintentional murder, he faces assault and manslaughter charges.

Ryan Londregan booking photo taken Wednesday. Hennepin County

Londregan shot and killed Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop in Minneapolis last summer.

Londregan's attorney says he did it to protect his fellow troopers. Prosecutors say it went against his training.

Londregan made his first court appearannce in late January. During a five-minute proceeding, Londregan and his attorneys agreed that he would remain law-abiding, make court appearances, not carry firearms and not have any contact with Cobb's family or witnesses. He was also asked to turn over his passport.

Londregan is due back in court in April. If convicted, Londregan could face up to 40 years in prison on the murder charge.