Trooper Ryan Londregan to make 1st court appearance in Ricky Cobb's killing

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota state trooper charged with fatally shooting a man during a traffic stop will make his first appearance in court Monday.

Trooper Ryan Londregan is facing three criminal counts for second-degree murder without intent, assault and manslaughter.

Londregan fatally shot Ricky Cobb II last July on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. It happened during a traffic stop when troopers pulled him over for driving without taillights.

Dashcam video from the traffic stop. MN State Patrol

Dashcam video shows Cobb tried to drive off before Londregan fatally shot him. Londregan was officially charged last week in the killing.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the use of deadly force in this case was not warranted.

"As with all Minnesota law enforcement officers, state troopers may only use deadly force when it is necessary to protect a person from a specific identified threat of great bodily harm or death that was reasonably likely to occur. That did not exist in this case," Moriarty said. "Ricky Cobb II should be alive today."

Londregan will be in court at 1:15 p.m.

If convicted, Londregan could face up to 40 years in prison on the murder charge.