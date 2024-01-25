How to watch: Ricky Cobb II's family to speak after trooper charged in his death

What comes next in the case of the killing of Ricky Cobb II?

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of Ricky Cobb II is set to speak out following the charging of Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan in the 33-year-old's death during a traffic stop last year.

Cobb was shot July 31 along Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis. Police had stopped him for driving at night without his tail lights on.

"Ryan Londregan stole my son from me," Cobb's mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, said. "He gunned Ricky down my son for no reason while he was defenseless. Nothing can ever make up for that. But today's decision is the first step toward closure and justice."

How to watch

What : Family of Ricky Cobb II speaks on the charging of Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan

: Family of Ricky Cobb II speaks on the charging of Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan Date: Jan. 25, 2024

Jan. 25, 2024 Time: 11 p.m. (CST)

11 p.m. (CST) Location: Hennepin County Government Center

Hennepin County Government Center Watch: On CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

On Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that Londregan faces second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. According to the attorney's office, Londregan's use of deadly force was not necessary to prevent "reasonably likely" death or great bodily harm to the officer or another.

Cobb's family is represented by civil rights attorneys Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels and F. Clayton Tyler. Sellers on Wednesday thanked the county attorney's office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for their "deliberate investigation" and transparency.

"This is an important first step for this family, for this community and for the cause of accountability and justice across America," Sellers said.

If convicted, Londregan could face up to 40 years in prison on the murder charge. The county attorney's office is not seeking bail. Prosecutors will be asking the court to require Londregan to surrender his passport and firearms, as well as follow the court's conditions.

Family has also filed complaint with POST Board

In early January, Cobb's family filed a complaint with the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, arguing that Londregan's use of deadly force did not comply with state statutes. Nyra Fields-Miller, Cobb's mother, said Cobb did not present a threat of harm to the troopers.

She also contended that no trooper tried to deescalate the situation when Londregan pulled his gun. This, she said, violated a state statute that requires a peace officer to intervene when seeing another officer illegally use deadly force.

After the shooting, family members called for the troopers to be charged and fired. The troopers were placed on standard administrative leave after the shooting.

Statement from Minnesota State Patrol

State Patrol Col. Matt Langer released a statement shortly after the charging decision was announced. Read it below.

"Any time a use-of-force incident ends with the loss of a life, it is tragic. Ricky Cobb II's death is no different. This is a sad situation for everyone involved. We acknowledge the deep loss felt by Mr. Cobb's family and friends. We also recognize the gravity of this situation for the State Patrol and our troopers tasked with making difficult split-second decisions. "In accordance with the troopers' labor contract, Trooper Ryan Londregan will remain on paid leave while an investigation by the Department of Public Safety's Internal Affairs Division is completed. That investigation has begun and will inform employment decisions. "The State Patrol is also conducting a critical incident review that will examine and inform our training and policies. "Today's announcement of criminal charges by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office marks the next step in the judicial process related to this case. We respect that process and cannot comment further due to the ongoing criminal proceedings."