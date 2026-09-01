Which food vendors make the most money at the Minnesota State Fair?

Food is arguably the biggest draw of the Minnesota State Fair, but which vendors earn the most money every year?

There's more than 300 vendors keeping people fed at the Minnesota State Fair. That's a lot of competition for your cash and the limited space in your stomach.

Sweet Marthas is number one overall by a long shot. Looking a gross revenue data from 2025, those bucket-busting cookies raked in $5.24 million dollars across the vendor's three booths.

Pronto Pups, also known for having countless locations, is ranked second overall with $2.23 million earned last year.

"We're dying to try the cheese curds," said Jill Ackerly, who was visiting with her friend Julia Ward from Colorado. Many would agree with her plan. Mouth Trap Cheese Curds fries up $1.95 million worth of delicious dairy, good enough for third overall.

The Perfect Pickle is fourth overall at $1.7 million. "We just tried the gourmet ones, the ones with cream cheese in the middle," said fairgoer Himeeka Sunbeeb, a huge fan of the deep friend pickles.

The Corn Roast rounds out the top five at nearly $1.69 million. It sells about 25,000 ears of sweet corn daily.

Another handheld favorite, Fresh French Fries, is in sixth place after earning $1.59 million in 2025.

The American Dairy Association of the Midwest keeps people cool with ice cream in the Dairy Building and All You Can Drink Milk. That slots them in seventh place at $1.39 million.

The Blue Barn anchors West End Market and lands at eight overall, earning $1.23 million.

Many of those vendors have been here for decades. Sweet Marthas started since 1979. Pronto Pups has been on the fairgrounds in 1947.

But some vendors are relative newcomers, and they're also making a splash.

Que Viet debuted in 2017. Its hefty egg rolls, luscious wontons, and cooling iced coffee helped it earn $1.22 million last year, ninth place overall.

"It's nice to know that our three items get a spotlight every year," said Brianna Le, Que Viet's manager. "We have a dream and that is to be up here with the elite."

That dream that includes upgrading from their mobile booth to a building on the grounds.

"We apply every year, we want it. It's all a matter of what we get, what's available. And we really hope that something like that would be in our near future," said Le.

Number 10 on the list debuted with bang in 2022. Rick's Pizza constantly has long lines, thanks to its pickle pie. It earned $1.11 million in 2025.

"It means the world to my family and I," said co-owner Tristin Ukmar. His doughy enterprise is well known on the State Fair circuit across the country, but staking a claim in Minnesota has special meaning.

"Hopefully one day it's going to be a staple. We want to be in the same topic in 20, 30, 40 years as the cookie, as the corn, as the cheese curds, all that stuff," he said.

Much to the surprise of fairgoers we talked with, Peachey's Baking Company was not one of the top 10 earners in 2025. The popular vendor, well known for its Amish donuts and long lines, added a second trailer this year. Instead of having two points of sale, the vendor now has four. Customers tell WCCO that made the lines move much faster than previous years.

Here's a quick look at the list of top earners in 2025 based on gross revenue: