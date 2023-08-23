Here are all the ways to stay cool at the Minnesota State Fair

Here’s how to beat the heat at the Minnesota State Fair

Here’s how to beat the heat at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Opening day could be the first 90-degree day at the Minnesota State Fair in a decade, but there are ways to stay cool and hydrated if you don't want to miss it.

There are dozens of water stations around the fairgrounds, and you can bring an empty water bottle from home to fill up with free water anytime.

There are also nine misting stations spread across the fairgrounds. Two of them are outside the medical aid buildings on the east and west ends.

We found a father and son sharing a quick cooldown at one of those misting stations on Wednesday afternoon. They're both cooks at The Ragin' Cajun.

"People work, and we wanted to take a little break. The mist feels good, it's good on your skin versus the heat," said Kentrell Lamberson, who keeps a cold towel around his neck to try and stay cool, but working in a kitchen makes it extra hot.

"It's brutal because we have a blackened stove, so the heat comes, and me and my godbrother work there as well, so we switch off. I get in the cooler, he flips, I get back, he flips the other ones, so we alternate," Lamberson said.

The Minnesota Blue Flame Gas building is one of the spots to go if you need to cool off.

"We've got three air conditioners that are cranking out the air conditioning," said Annette Henkel, executive director of the Minnesota Blue Flame Gas Association.

Not only is their building ice cold, but they also have a water bottle refill station that anyone can use for free.

"If you've got your own water bottle, you can have that filled so you can keep hydrated, or we are also giving out water bottles," Henkel said.

It's one of only a few buildings with A/C, and you can find them across the street from the Giant Slide on Nelson Street.

"We are an anomaly, which is great. We love that, so we're getting volunteers here, it's easier to say, 'OK, you're being in air condition,' which is a very big plus," she said.

Also, anyone can cool off in the A/C at the History & Heritage Center at West End Market and the North End Event Center.

Fairgoers can bring their own coolers from home and pack them with cold waters.

The Culligan Water stand is also offering free water, and if the heat makes you feel sick, there are two first aid tents to go to on the east and west ends of the fairgrounds.

