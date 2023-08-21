Heading to the Minnesota State Fair? Here are your best options for getting there

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As much as you might look forward to it, getting to the Minnesota State Fair can be stressful. It's why fair organizers say sharing a ride might be your best bet.

"One of the things we're very proud to offer here at the State Fair is over 30 different, completely free park-and-rides for our guests to utilize during the fair," said fair spokesperson Maria Hayden.

There are dozens of pick-up locations across the metro, and most locations are near the fairgrounds. Park-and-rides run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For a complete list, click here.

Another option is the State Fair Express Bus Services. Bus services through Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit will allow you to park free at the bus station and give you a direct ride to the fairgrounds. It does come with a small fee for farther-out suburbs around the Twin Cities.

Metro Transit will pick up in Blaine, Minnetonka, Bloomington and Cottage Grove. MVTA will pick up in Burnsville, Eagan and Shakopee. SouthWest Transit serves Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Chaska. Buses run every half hour and will drop off riders at Gate 16 – otherwise known as the State Fair's Transit Hub.

"We always recommend people to plan in advance if they're able to," Hayden said.

Of course, fairgoers can drive, or bike, to the fairgrounds. But on top of a $15 to $20 parking price, it comes with a warning.

"There is on-site parking at the fairgrounds. However, it's very limited and usually fills up very quickly each day. So, we encourage people to take a look at those other routes and plan a back-up option," Hayden said.

There are also drop-off and pick-up locations for app-based ride services on the northwest and south ends of the fairgrounds. Taxis can pick up and drop off at the Loop Gate (#9) on Como Avenue.

Different this year, if you're looking to see if a parking lot or park-and-ride lot is filled, you can find updates on the State Fair's website.

