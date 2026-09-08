Group works to rescue 10,000 pounds of Minnesota State Fair food leftovers

It's officially teardown time at the Minnesota State Fair, but for Mel McCormick, the job is just getting started.

McCormick and the team from Loaves and Fishes are joining others in taking the fair food that didn't get sold.

"Really, our goal is to share in our mission to want to get that food out to who needs it the most," McCormick said.

If it didn't go to food rescue, it would potentially go to waste. This year — with the coordination help of Second Harvest Heartland — they're anticipating 10,000 pounds of leftovers that will arrive to their North Minneapolis warehouse.

"We can rescue something that might only have a day or part of a day left, turn it quickly, find an open kitchen that's going to prep it and serve it that same day," McCormick said.

McCormick says the mission requires them to get creative.

"When opportunities like the State Fair, the 3M Open pop up, we'll get creative and rescue whatever they have. If it's a couple pallets, if it's 10,000 pounds, we'll bring it in, sort it, and find it a home," McCormick said.

Tuesday's organizers anticipate that the 10,000 pounds in donated food could be enough to provide nearly just as many meals. They say food insecurity is now at an all-time high.