New 2023 Minnesota State Fair Foods by the numbers: Sweet, savory, vegan and gluten-free foods on offer
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Fair announced tantalizing new foods and drinks for fairgoers this year on Tuesday morning.
Nearly three dozen new items will be on offer, along with a handful of brand-new vendors. With items across the spectrum from sweet to savory and including ingredients like lutefisk, pickles and hamloaf, there's something for everyone. Let's break down the new offerings by the numbers.
There are 31 new foods, three new drinks and seven new vendors, all of which you can see in the gallery above.
Of those 31 foods, 10 are sweet and 22 are savory (one item, the Ba-Sants at Bandstand Concessions, comes in both a sweet and savory variety).
Sweet
- Ba-Sant (sweet corn)
- Bee Sting Sundae
- Birthday Cake Mini Donuts
- Cheesecake Curds
- Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit
- Donut Delights
- Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast
- Lemonade Sorbet
- MinneCookieDough Pie
- Paletas in Two Flavors - Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut
Savory
- Al Taco Baba
- Ba-Sant (cream cheese)
- Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog
- Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping
- Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel
- Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney
- Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun
- Crunchy Balboa
- Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco
- Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli
- Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in Two Varieties - BLT and Vegetarian
- Galabao
- Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich
- Hot Honey Cheese Sticks
- Italian Duo Dunkers
- Loaded Lobster Fries
- Maui - Sota Sticky Ribs
- Miami Mango Pickles
- Pickle Fries
- Smoked Beef Arepa
- Sota-cuterie Board
- Walleye Fritter Pops
Eleven of the items contain meat, three are vegan and seven are vegetarian. Four items are listed as gluten-free or gluten-friendly.
Meat
- Al Taco Baba
- Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog
- Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel
- Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney
- Fried Green Tomato Sandwich (BLT)
- Galabao
- Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich
- Italian Duo Dunkers
- Maui - Sota Sticky Ribs
- Smoked Beef Arepa
- Sota-cuterie Board
Vegan
- Crunchy Balboa
- Lemonade Sorbet
- Paleta (Dill Pickle Lemonade)
Vegetarian
- Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping
- Bee Sting Sundae
- Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco
- Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli
- Fried Green Tomato Sandwich (Vegetarian)
- Hot Honey Cheese Sticks
- Paletas (Mini Donut)
Gluten-free/friendly
- Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping
- Bee Sting Sundae
- Lemonade Sorbet
- Smoked Beef Arepa
Five items contain pickles as an ingredient, including lemonade in both liquid and frozen bar form.
Pickles
- Paleta (Dill Pickle Lemonade)
- Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco
- Pickle Fries
- Miami Mango Pickles
- Pickle Lemonade
Surprisingly, only three items contain some sort of stick, usually the hallmark of a fair food.
On-a-Stick
- Al Taco Baba
- Paletas
- Walleye Fritter Pops
