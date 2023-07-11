New 2023 Minnesota State Fair Foods by the numbers: Sweet, savory, vegan and gluten-free foods on offer

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Fair announced tantalizing new foods and drinks for fairgoers this year on Tuesday morning.

Nearly three dozen new items will be on offer, along with a handful of brand-new vendors. With items across the spectrum from sweet to savory and including ingredients like lutefisk, pickles and hamloaf, there's something for everyone. Let's break down the new offerings by the numbers.

There are 31 new foods, three new drinks and seven new vendors, all of which you can see in the gallery above.

Of those 31 foods, 10 are sweet and 22 are savory (one item, the Ba-Sants at Bandstand Concessions, comes in both a sweet and savory variety).

Sweet

Ba-Sant (sweet corn) Bee Sting Sundae Birthday Cake Mini Donuts Cheesecake Curds Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit Donut Delights Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast Lemonade Sorbet MinneCookieDough Pie Paletas in Two Flavors - Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut

Savory

Al Taco Baba Ba-Sant (cream cheese) Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun Crunchy Balboa Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in Two Varieties - BLT and Vegetarian Galabao Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich Hot Honey Cheese Sticks Italian Duo Dunkers Loaded Lobster Fries Maui - Sota Sticky Ribs Miami Mango Pickles Pickle Fries Smoked Beef Arepa Sota-cuterie Board Walleye Fritter Pops

Eleven of the items contain meat, three are vegan and seven are vegetarian. Four items are listed as gluten-free or gluten-friendly.

Meat

Al Taco Baba Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney Fried Green Tomato Sandwich (BLT) Galabao Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich Italian Duo Dunkers Maui - Sota Sticky Ribs Smoked Beef Arepa Sota-cuterie Board

Vegan

Crunchy Balboa Lemonade Sorbet Paleta (Dill Pickle Lemonade)

Vegetarian

Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping Bee Sting Sundae Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli Fried Green Tomato Sandwich (Vegetarian) Hot Honey Cheese Sticks Paletas (Mini Donut)

Gluten-free/friendly

Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping Bee Sting Sundae Lemonade Sorbet Smoked Beef Arepa

Five items contain pickles as an ingredient, including lemonade in both liquid and frozen bar form.

Pickles

Paleta (Dill Pickle Lemonade) Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco Pickle Fries Miami Mango Pickles Pickle Lemonade

Surprisingly, only three items contain some sort of stick, usually the hallmark of a fair food.

On-a-Stick