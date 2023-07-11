Watch CBS News
State Fair

New 2023 Minnesota State Fair Foods by the numbers: Sweet, savory, vegan and gluten-free foods on offer

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

New Minnesota State Fair foods announced
New Minnesota State Fair foods announced 01:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Fair announced tantalizing new foods and drinks for fairgoers this year on Tuesday morning.

Nearly three dozen new items will be on offer, along with a handful of brand-new vendors. With items across the spectrum from sweet to savory and including ingredients like lutefisk, pickles and hamloaf, there's something for everyone. Let's break down the new offerings by the numbers.

2023 Minnesota State Fair: New food, drinks and vendors
2023 Minnesota State Fair: New food, drinks and vendors 39 photos

There are 31 new foods, three new drinks and seven new vendors, all of which you can see in the gallery above.

Of those 31 foods, 10 are sweet and 22 are savory (one item, the Ba-Sants at Bandstand Concessions, comes in both a sweet and savory variety).

Sweet

  1. Ba-Sant (sweet corn)
  2. Bee Sting Sundae
  3. Birthday Cake Mini Donuts
  4. Cheesecake Curds
  5. Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit
  6. Donut Delights
  7. Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast
  8. Lemonade Sorbet
  9. MinneCookieDough Pie
  10. Paletas in Two Flavors - Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut

Savory 

  1. Al Taco Baba
  2. Ba-Sant (cream cheese)
  3. Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog
  4. Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping
  5. Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel
  6. Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney
  7. Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun
  8. Crunchy Balboa
  9. Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco
  10. Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli
  11. Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in Two Varieties - BLT and Vegetarian
  12. Galabao
  13. Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich
  14. Hot Honey Cheese Sticks
  15. Italian Duo Dunkers
  16. Loaded Lobster Fries
  17. Maui - Sota Sticky Ribs
  18. Miami Mango Pickles
  19. Pickle Fries
  20. Smoked Beef Arepa
  21. Sota-cuterie Board
  22. Walleye Fritter Pops

Eleven of the items contain meat, three are vegan and seven are vegetarian. Four items are listed as gluten-free or gluten-friendly.

Meat

  1. Al Taco Baba
  2. Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog
  3. Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel
  4. Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney
  5. Fried Green Tomato Sandwich (BLT)
  6. Galabao
  7. Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich
  8. Italian Duo Dunkers
  9. Maui - Sota Sticky Ribs
  10. Smoked Beef Arepa
  11. Sota-cuterie Board

Vegan

  1. Crunchy Balboa
  2. Lemonade Sorbet
  3. Paleta (Dill Pickle Lemonade)

Vegetarian

  1. Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping
  2. Bee Sting Sundae
  3. Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco
  4. Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli
  5. Fried Green Tomato Sandwich (Vegetarian)
  6. Hot Honey Cheese Sticks
  7. Paletas (Mini Donut)

Gluten-free/friendly

  1. Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping
  2. Bee Sting Sundae
  3. Lemonade Sorbet
  4. Smoked Beef Arepa

Five items contain pickles as an ingredient, including lemonade in both liquid and frozen bar form.

Pickles

  1. Paleta (Dill Pickle Lemonade)
  2. Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco
  3. Pickle Fries
  4. Miami Mango Pickles
  5. Pickle Lemonade

Surprisingly, only three items contain some sort of stick, usually the hallmark of a fair food.

On-a-Stick

  1. Al Taco Baba
  2. Paletas
  3. Walleye Fritter Pops

First published on July 11, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.