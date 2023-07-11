Where you can find new foods at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 Minnesota State Fair is only 43 days away, and with several new additions to this year's dining, you'll want to get a game plan in order.
But fear not, WCCO has you covered.
Below you'll find a guide for all the new vendors and where you can find them at the state fair this year.
Vendor names and locations
1. Al Taco Baba: Located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands
2. Ba-Sants in Two Varieties: At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets
3. Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog: At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section
4. Holy Land's Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping: At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner
5. Bee Sting Sundae: At Bridgeman's Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street
6. Birthday Cake Mini Donuts: At Mini Donuts & Cheese Curds, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues
7. Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel: At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall and Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park
8. Cheesecake Curds: At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater
9. Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney: At Midtown Global Market's MomoDosa*, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 24-29 only)
10. Cloud Coolers in Three Flavors: At Spinning Wylde, located north of Wright Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park (new location)
11. Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun: At Shanghai Henri's, located at the International Bazaar, north wall
12. Crunchy Balboa: At The Herbivorous Butcher, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall
13. Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco: At Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets, outside the Sheep & Poultry Barn
14. Donut Delights: At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street
15. Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli: At Oodles of Noodles, located in the Food Building, east wall
16. Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in Two Varieties – BLT and Vegetarian: At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets
17. Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit: At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater
18. Galabao: At Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner
19. Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich: At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets
20. Hot Honey Cheese Sticks: At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center
21. Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast: At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street
22. Italian Duo Dunkers: At Sara's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall
23. Jam'nades in Two Varieties – Blueberry Mint and Strawberry Jalapeño: At Jammy Sammies by BRIM, located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center
24. "Kind of a Big Dill" Pickle Lemonade: At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section
25. Lemonade Sorbet: At Quench'd: Lemonade/Bottled Water, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets
26. Loaded Lobster Fries: At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Clough streets
27. Maui-Sota Sticky Ribs: At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets
28. Miami Mango Pickles: At Soul Bowl, located in the Food Building, east wall
29. MinneCookieDough Pie: At Minneapple Pie, located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets
30. Paletas in Two Flavors – Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut: At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets
31. Pickle Fries: At Mike's Hamburgers, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street
32. Smoked Beef Arepa: At Midtown Global Market's Arepa Bar, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 30-Sept. 4 only)
33. Sota-cuterie Board: At Sabino's Pizza Pies, located in the Warner Coliseum, north side
34. Walleye Fritter Pops: At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods
New food vendors
35. Afro Deli:
Serving:
- Sambusas in three varieties - beef, chicken or veggie, with "Basbaas," a spicy Somali dipping sauce made with fresh chili peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and lemon juice
- Sweet Plantains, pieces of ripe plantains fried until golden brown
- Somali Tea, a fragrant, spiced infusion of tea leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg, served hot or iced and fresh mango juice
Location:
- In the Food Building, east wall
36. Bandstand Concessions:
Serving:
- The Bandstand Burger
- Brucy Lucy bratwurst
- Chicken Press sandwich
- Lil Smoky Hot Dog
- Pretzel Nugs
- Facepunch Pretzels
- Deep-Fried Baked Potato
- Nachos, popcorn, peanuts, assorted candy
- Variety of beer, wine, soda, Red Bull drinks, lemonade and bottled water
Location:
- In the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required)
37. Churros & Aguas Fresca:
Serving:
- Bags of churros with caramel or fudge sauce
- Churros filled with strawberry, Nutella® or Bavarian cream
- Churro sundaes with vanilla bean or cinnamon ice cream
- Aguas frescas in watermelon, mango, pineapple and strawberry lime flavors
Location:
- On the northeast corner of Lee Avenue and Underwood Street
38. MomoDosa:
Serving:
- Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney (blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper and served with tomato chutney)
- Masala Dosa (South Indian crepe of rice and lentil batter, ghee, and served with tomato chutney and coconut chutney)
- Veggie Pakora (shredded cabbage and onions dipped in chickpea batter, fried and served with mint and cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney, vegan and gluten-free)
- Mango Lassi (smoothie made with mangoes, yoghurt, powdered cardamom and cloves)
Location:
- In the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Aug. 24-29 only)
39. Peachey's Baking Company:
Serving:
- Amish doughnuts made on-site using traditional Amish recipes, topped with vanilla glaze and served warm
- Peanut Butter Cream Doughnut, an over-sized Amish doughnut topped with house-made vanilla custard, peanut butter crumbles and whipped cream
- Southern Sweet Tea
Location:
- On the north side of Randall Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, in front of the Progress Center
40. Tasti Whip:
Serving:
- Dole Soft Serve in pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon flavors
- Dole Floats with pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon-flavored Dole Whip in pineapple juice
- Dole pineapple juice
- Bottled water
Location:
- On the northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street
41. Wow Fudge:
Serving:
- 70 varieties of gourmet, handcrafted, old-fashioned copper kettle fudge, including new custom Minnesota State Fair flavors – Strawberry Rhubarb, Blueberry Cheesecake and St. Paul Pickle
Location:
- In the Creative Activities Annex, south wall
