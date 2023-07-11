Where you can find new foods at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2023 Minnesota State Fair is only 43 days away, and with several new additions to this year's dining, you'll want to get a game plan in order.

But fear not, WCCO has you covered.

Below you'll find a guide for all the new vendors and where you can find them at the state fair this year.

Vendor names and locations

1. Al Taco Baba: Located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

2. Ba-Sants in Two Varieties: At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

3. Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog: At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section

4. Holy Land's Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping: At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner

5. Bee Sting Sundae: At Bridgeman's Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street

6. Birthday Cake Mini Donuts: At Mini Donuts & Cheese Curds, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues

7. Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel: At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall and Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

8. Cheesecake Curds: At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

9. Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney: At Midtown Global Market's MomoDosa*, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 24-29 only)

10. Cloud Coolers in Three Flavors: At Spinning Wylde, located north of Wright Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park (new location)

11. Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun: At Shanghai Henri's, located at the International Bazaar, north wall

12. Crunchy Balboa: At The Herbivorous Butcher, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall

13. Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco: At Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets, outside the Sheep & Poultry Barn

14. Donut Delights: At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

15. Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli: At Oodles of Noodles, located in the Food Building, east wall

16. Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in Two Varieties – BLT and Vegetarian: At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets

17. Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit: At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

18. Galabao: At Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner

19. Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich: At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets

20. Hot Honey Cheese Sticks: At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

21. Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast: At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street

22. Italian Duo Dunkers: At Sara's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall

23. Jam'nades in Two Varieties – Blueberry Mint and Strawberry Jalapeño: At Jammy Sammies by BRIM, located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center

24. "Kind of a Big Dill" Pickle Lemonade: At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section

25. Lemonade Sorbet: At Quench'd: Lemonade/Bottled Water, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

26. Loaded Lobster Fries: At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Clough streets

27. Maui-Sota Sticky Ribs: At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

28. Miami Mango Pickles: At Soul Bowl, located in the Food Building, east wall

29. MinneCookieDough Pie: At Minneapple Pie, located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

30. Paletas in Two Flavors – Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut: At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets

31. Pickle Fries: At Mike's Hamburgers, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street

32. Smoked Beef Arepa: At Midtown Global Market's Arepa Bar, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 30-Sept. 4 only)

33. Sota-cuterie Board: At Sabino's Pizza Pies, located in the Warner Coliseum, north side

34. Walleye Fritter Pops: At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

New food vendors

35. Afro Deli:

Serving:

Sambusas in three varieties - beef, chicken or veggie, with "Basbaas," a spicy Somali dipping sauce made with fresh chili peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and lemon juice

Sweet Plantains, pieces of ripe plantains fried until golden brown

Somali Tea, a fragrant, spiced infusion of tea leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg, served hot or iced and fresh mango juice

Location:

In the Food Building, east wall

36. Bandstand Concessions:

Serving:

The Bandstand Burger

Brucy Lucy bratwurst

Chicken Press sandwich

Lil Smoky Hot Dog

Pretzel Nugs

Facepunch Pretzels

Deep-Fried Baked Potato

Nachos, popcorn, peanuts, assorted candy

Variety of beer, wine, soda, Red Bull drinks, lemonade and bottled water

Location:

In the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required)



37. Churros & Aguas Fresca:

Serving:

Bags of churros with caramel or fudge sauce

Churros filled with strawberry, Nutella® or Bavarian cream

Churro sundaes with vanilla bean or cinnamon ice cream

Aguas frescas in watermelon, mango, pineapple and strawberry lime flavors

Location:

On the northeast corner of Lee Avenue and Underwood Street

38. MomoDosa:

Serving:

Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney (blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper and served with tomato chutney)

Masala Dosa (South Indian crepe of rice and lentil batter, ghee, and served with tomato chutney and coconut chutney)

Veggie Pakora (shredded cabbage and onions dipped in chickpea batter, fried and served with mint and cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney, vegan and gluten-free)

Mango Lassi (smoothie made with mangoes, yoghurt, powdered cardamom and cloves)

Location:

In the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Aug. 24-29 only)

39. Peachey's Baking Company:

Serving:

Amish doughnuts made on-site using traditional Amish recipes, topped with vanilla glaze and served warm

Peanut Butter Cream Doughnut, an over-sized Amish doughnut topped with house-made vanilla custard, peanut butter crumbles and whipped cream

Southern Sweet Tea

Location:

On the north side of Randall Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, in front of the Progress Center

40. Tasti Whip:

Serving:

Dole Soft Serve in pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon flavors

Dole Floats with pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon-flavored Dole Whip in pineapple juice

Dole pineapple juice

Bottled water

Location:

On the northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street

41. Wow Fudge:

Serving:

70 varieties of gourmet, handcrafted, old-fashioned copper kettle fudge, including new custom Minnesota State Fair flavors – Strawberry Rhubarb, Blueberry Cheesecake and St. Paul Pickle

Location:

In the Creative Activities Annex, south wall