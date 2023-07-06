Cheers for Cherries voted as new ice cream flavor for this year's Minnesota State Fair

New Minnesota State Fair ice cream flavors are up for your vote

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new ice cream flavor has been voted in to be featured in this year's Minnesota State Fair.

Midwest Dairy announced the winner of the 2023 Flavor of the Fair on Thursday. The winner, Cheers for Cherries, will be served as a sundae or malt and comes with cherries and a drizzle of dark chocolate on top.

The flavor now joins the lineage of past Flavor of the Fair winners, including Key Lime Crumble in 2022, You Betcha Berry in 2020, Birthday Batter Blast in 2019, That's S'More Like It in 2018, Pie in the Sky in 2017, Call it Breakfast in 2016, and Salted Caramel Puff in 2015.

"Cheers for Cherries truly embodies the essence of the dairy goodness and environmental friendliness Midwest Dairy farm families work to provide," said Liz Stiras, marketing and communications manager for Midwest Dairy. "We are thrilled to showcase Cheers for Cherries as the official Flavor of the Fair to celebrate Minnesota and the dairy community at this year's State Fair."

Attendees of the fair looking to Cheers for Cherries can stop by the Dairy Building during the fair starting Aug. 24 and running through Sept. 4.

Midwest Dairy hosts this contest every year and gives voters the chance to choose which flavor they'd like to see make its debut.

NOTE: Video is from June 12, before the contest winner was announced.