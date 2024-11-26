Minnesota State Fair announces Tuesday-only "flash sale" on 2025 tickets

Anoka-Hennepin schools need to slash budget, and more headlines

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair is getting the jump on Black Friday again this year with a Tuesday-only flash sale on 2025 tickets.

The price is $14 per ticket with a limit of 12 per customer, while supplies last, according to fair officials. The tickets are sent via email or text message. Remember, fairgoers ages 4 or younger get in for free.

The fair also offers free, print-at-home holiday cards to stash your tickets in and give the gift of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

For those who miss Tuesday's flash sale, or would rather have a classic, physical ticket to gift yourself or others, 2015 pre-admission tickets are available starting Dec. 2 for $15 apiece.

Fair officials suggest buying those tickets by Dec. 13 to guarantee they arrive in time for Christmas. Pre-admission tickets are also available in mobile and print-at-home varieties.

Despite a power outage and historic severe storms, 2024's fair tied 2018 and 2019 for the distinction of setting five daily attendance records.

Fair officials say 1,925,904 people visited this year — the best turnout since before the pandemic.