Minnesota on track to debut 400th solar-powered school by end of 2026

Minnesota is on track to convert its 400th solar-powered school by the end of 2026.

On Thursday, Justice Alan Page Elementary in Maplewood held a celebration to mark reaching the sun-fueled feat.

State leaders in 2022 said Minnesota had approximately 190 solar-powered schools, and getting to the 400 mark is all thanks to a program called Solar with Schools, which is approaching its fifth year.

The program's goal is to promote solar energy installation at state schools and use it in curriculums.

Students at Justice Alan Page Elementary School in Maplewood, Minnesota, celebrate becoming a solar-power facility on Oct. 22, 2026. WCCO

The department has awarded more than $32 million in solar grants, roughly enough to meet the annual needs to power 3,100 homes on average.

Leaders at Thursday's event emphasized the cost savings, noting this type of power has saved $46 million in electric savings over 20 years in schools across the state.

"Folks can see the operational savings," said Lissa Pawlisch, of the Minnesota Department of Commerce. "They see how it works, they see the exposure and then can think about making that their own investment in their systems so it doesn't just require grant funding."

The department says Minnesota is seventh in the nation when it comes to solar-powered schools.