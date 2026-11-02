Tafoya, Flanagan make final case to voters in Minnesota Senate race ahead of midterms

Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Republican Michele Tafoya are making their closing arguments to Minnesota voters in a race for an open U.S. Senate seat that could help decide which party controls the chamber.

Tafoya, a former television sports reporter, cast her ballot in Edina on Monday and said she feels "great" about where the race stands.

"We have talked to Minnesotans all over the state; north, south, east and west, southwest, and we have heard from Minnesotans that they are tired. They are tired of the fraud. They're tired of their career politicians. They want something fresh and new, and we've offered that to them, so we feel great," Tafoya said.

At Boom Island Brewery in Minnetonka, the DFL statewide bus tour with Flanagan and other candidates was making one of its last stops.

In a one-on-one interview, Flanagan said voters across the state have soured on the president's policies.

"We have received the brunt of Donald Trump's cruelty and chaos, from Operation Metro Surge, to the tariffs, to the cuts to Medicaid and SNAP. I think Minnesotans understand what's at stake in this race," Flanagan said.

Both candidates are stressing their independence: Tafoya from President Trump and Flanagan from Gov. Tim Walz and the fraud scandals.

Flanagan brushed aside criticism that she has not taken enough responsibility for the state's fraud crisis.

"I have been very clear that I think fraud is completely unacceptable. I know that Minnesotans are mad. I am, too, especially as someone who, you know, utilized those public programs as a kid," Flanagan said.

Tafoya said Mr. Trump is not on the ballot and that voters should focus on the two candidates who are, adding that "only one of us failed this state for eight years."

Both candidates say they will campaign until the polls close.

Minnesota last elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate in 2002, when voters sent Norm Coleman to Washington. The seat is open because Democratic Sen. Tina Smith is retiring.