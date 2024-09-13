Minnesota seat belt usage hits 10-year high

MINNEAPOLIS — The percentage of people wearing their seat belt on Minnesota roads is the highest its been since 2013.

According to survey data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 94.7% of drivers and front-seat passengers are buckling up this year. In 2013, the seat belt use rate was at 94.8%.

Survey data shows the percentage of people ages 16 to 29 wearing a seat belt this year also hit a 10-year high of 93.6%. The percentage of pickup drivers hit an all-time high of 91.9%.

Eighty-four people who weren't wearing their seat belt died on Minnesota roads last year, according to a preliminary count from state officials.

The department's recurring "Click It or Ticket" campaign starts on Sunday and runs through Sept. 21.

Minnesota law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts or be in the correct car seat or booster seat, department officials say.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety provides funding for the survey, which documents seat belt use in drivers and front-seat passengers.

Last month, a new state law went into effect that gives more guidance on child car seats, specifying ages for car seats in addition to the child's size. Under the new law, children must be in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least 2 years old and have outgrown the seat.