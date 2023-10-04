1,150+ seat belt, child restraint citations handed out during "Click It or Ticket" campaign

MINNEAPOLIS — During the most recent statewide "Click It or Ticket" campaign, which lasted from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, Minnesota law enforcement issued over 1,000 citations.

In all, 278 agencies across the state handed out 1,125 seat belt citations and 39 child restraint citations. St. Paul police issued the most in the metro area with 57 citations. In greater Minnesota, there were 87 citations in the Detroit Lakes area alone.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that in the number of unbelted fatalities in 2022 was 87, down compared to the 110 in 2021.

They also say that drivers between 25 and 39 years old saw a 48% drop in deaths compared to 2021.

Minnesota law requires "all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back."

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 24 in 2023, there have been 57 unbelted deaths.