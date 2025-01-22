Minnesota school leaders testify about budget woes in Senate hearing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Superintendents, principals and others from school districts large and small went before the Minnesota Senate Education Committee on Wednesday to share how they're staring down cuts to shore up their budgets.

Two years ago, the legislature approved a record funding package for K-12 education with a $2.2 billion boost. Part of that money was tied to specific programs or uses.

Some education leaders say that, coupled with inflation fueling higher costs, leaves schools still falling short.

"Our employees heard all that huge investment in public education was funding we could use to take care of the people doing good work," said David Law, superintendent of Minnetonka Public Schools. "But in reality, a fraction of those funds that you gave us got to employees."

For example, the Anoka-Hennepin School District is short $26 million, while Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools is expecting $4 million in cuts next year.

"We increased class sizes, we've cut administrators and support staff, we've right-sized classrooms to enrollment and we have restructured programs for gifted and talented students among other things. We still face a $4.4 million deficit," said school board chair Kyle Christensen of Farmington Area Schools.

Part of the DFL-led education package included indexing base school funding to the rate of inflation. The superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools testified that had that happened a decade ago, they'd have $11 million more to work with today.

"We are suffering the consequences of many, many decisions over many, many decades," said Sen. Erin May Quade, DFL-Apple Valley. "We have to dig our way out of a hole."

Any changes to school policies or funding need to pass both chambers at the Capitol, but right now, the future of the session is clouded by an ongoing power dispute.

Minnesota House Democrats continued their boycott of the session on Wednesday. The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments on Thursday.