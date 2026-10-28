Dozens of Minnesota school districts ask taxpayers for more funding this election

Minnesota voters will decide some big races this election, from governor to U.S. Senate. But down-ballot races and questions could reshape school districts across the state.

There are more than 80 ballot questions across 63 districts, large and small. Those requests range from support for new construction projects or upgrades, but more than half seek additional funds to shore up revenue for operating costs as budget woes persist.

In Robbinsdale, where the district is closing four schools, voters have three bond questions totalling $413 million that would repurpose, expand or make other changes to district buildings.

Other districts like Prior Lake-Savage and Rocori are seeking capital project levies for school security upgrades as safety is top of mind.

"I think our districts are really feeling the pressure for inflation," said Kirk Schneidawind, executive director of the Minnesota School Boards Association. "I think they're feeling, whether it's on labor costs, diesel costs, some additional unfunded mandates that have happened over the years, our districts are feeling a pinch."

These requests, if approved by voters, would come on top of other funding schools receive from the state. A question on everyone's ballot asks if the state constitution should be amended so the schools can see bigger payouts from a special state fund worth more than $2 billion — without raising taxes.

The Permanent School Fund's origins trace back to 1858. Minnesota schools get a total of $58 million from the fund today, but the constitutional amendment would raise the contribution to schools from $68 per pupil to $101 per pupil.

DFL State Sen. Mary Kunesh, who is one of the leads in a bipartisan coalition in the Legislature pushing for the change, told WCCO last month reiterated the zero-tax impact.

"The state board of investment was in on this. The people that have that expertise, they felt that we had the safeguards and that that fund is growing well enough where we can take a little bit extra," Kunesh said.

As with all constitutional amendments, it is a simple yes or no answer and leaving it blank counts as a "no" vote.

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