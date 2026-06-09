Minnesota ranks #1 state in the country in new report, but falls short in several key categories

A new report analyzing dozens of topics ranging from education to the environment has determined that Minnesota is the best state in the country.

Minnesota ranks higher than average in areas such as citizenship and democracy, education and social capital, but is lagging behind when it comes to the economy, environment and civil liberties, according to the bipartisan group State of the States.

The organization analyzed thousands of data points from 1990 to 2024 to determine the rankings and long-term trends. Several other Midwest states — Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota — rank in the top 10. Louisiana is ranked the worst state.

In the education category, the report noted that Minnesota has high academic test scores and a higher number of young adults employed or in school compared to the rest of the country. On the other hand, Minnesota ranks 43rd in the country for youth depression, with trends in young people's mental health worsening over the past decade.

The citizenship and democracy category was determined by the state's strong voter turnout, and the state's social capital was measured by the high rate of volunteerism.

Minnesota is ranked high in several other categories including life expectancy, labor force participation and life satisfaction.

But according to the report, Minnesota has a lower economic output compared to the rest of the country, which has also not been improving as quickly as other states.

In the environmental category, the group analyzed the state's greenhouse gas emissions. Minnesota is ranked 38th in net emissions, and the trend has been worsening, while the U.S. has been improving, the report says. The air quality in Minnesota has also not been improving compared to other states, according to the group's analysis.

For the civil liberties measure, State of the States analyzed the freedom of the press, and noted that in 2020, the number of attacks on the press was four times higher compared to 2019 and 2022.

Overall the report notes that child mortality, average years of education, GDP and murder rates are improving across the country. At the same time, states are starting to diverge when it comes to income, personal and social wellbeing, trust in science and depression.