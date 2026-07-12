With less than a month before Minnesota primary, DFL race for U.S. Senate nomination remains close

There's less than a month to go before the Aug. 11 primary, and one of the most watched and competitive races is the DFL race for the nomination for U.S. Senate between Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig.

New campaign finance numbers are expected out later this week in federal races, including Minnesota's U.S. Senate race, where a flood of ads is evidence of a highly competitive race.

"I think it is going to be a very close race. And I think that what you have is you have two elected leaders who are very popular with Democratic voters — that is true — and they're having a tough choice," Craig said.

Much has been made of Craig being the only Minnesota Democrat to vote for the Laken Riley Act, which has allowed the government to indefinitely detain undocumented residents accused but not yet convicted of certain non-violent crimes. Craig has since publicly said she regrets that vote. Craig says voters have told her they appreciate her honesty.

"We know that Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, the Trump administration, they were not complying with any laws in the operation," Craig said.

Craig is also the only Minnesota Democrat who voted in favor of the GENIUS Act, which set up a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency stablecoins that are backed by dollar assets. Critics say it is the GENIUS bill that has allowed President Trump to make more than $1 billion off cryptocurrency in his first year in office.

"So guard rails on these industries, I don't know that anyone could argue that they aren't necessary at this moment in time," Craig said.

Right now, the polls show the race is very close, with some polls showing Craig ahead and some showing Flanagan ahead. The final results could well be determined by turnout, which is historically light on August primaries.

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