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Minnesota pool contractor sentenced to 5 years after leaving Twin Cities families' backyards in ruin

By
Jennifer Mayerle
Jennifer Mayerle
Investigative Reporter
Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as a summer intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist returned to WCCO as a reporter in 2014 and later also anchored WCCO Saturday Morning for 6 years. Then in early 2024 she focused on her new role as Senior Investigative Reporter.
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Jennifer Mayerle

/ CBS Minnesota

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A pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation, who promised a pool but never delivered, will spend five years in federal prison.

On Thursday, the judge handed down a higher sentence for Charles Workman than the recommended range. U.S. Marshals took him out of court in handcuffs to begin serving his sentence right away.

Workman was ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution to victims. 

This all started four years ago when families contacted WCCO saying Workman took their money but left their backyards in ruin

The indictment for wire fraud says Workman spent some of what people paid him on child support, at the casino and on a horse and saddle.

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WCCO's investigation led to a civil judgement with the Attorney General's Office and Workman's federal sentence.

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