Minnesota photographer doubles as matchmaker, bringing single strangers together in viral series

A young man turns around with flowers. A woman puts her hands over her mouth as she meets her match for the first time. This moment has been watched more than a million times online.

"I just love bringing people together and that kind of stuff and matchmaking somebody," said Betsy Marier of Betsy Catherine Photography.

It's called a "stranger session," a viral idea where two single people meet for the very first time in front of a camera, posing as a couple before they've even had a real conversation.

For the 22-year-old photographer, it's a chance to capture what happens when two strangers are willing to say yes to something unexpected.

Betsy has seen others experiment with the idea, but she thought she could add something of her own, carefully matching personalities as she did with Caden Persuitti and Gabby Hofeld.

"I knew that they both were very athletic and their morals were pretty similar, so I knew that she would be a great fit for him," said Marier.

Then comes the reveal.

"I was definitely nervous but once I turned around it was exciting," said Persuitti.

"I just didn't know what to expect but it ended up being a lot of fun," said Hofeld.

The awkwardness and nervous laughter become genuine, as do the smiles.

"There's a lot of those giggles and that kind of stuff, but I think that makes for great pictures and that's kind what I strive for is that naturalness," explained Marier.

But viewers all seem to have the same question of the couples.

What happened after the pictures?

For Persuitti and Hofeld, they kept talking and went out once.

"I've done three and all of them stay and talk for a little bit afterwards and then maybe one or two dates afterward that I know of," said Marier.

No fairytale endings yet, but maybe that's the point. The connections are what matter.

Whether the strangers leave with a date, a friendship or simply a story to tell for years, Betsy says that's enough.

"I think it's kind of cool that we get to experience that whole thing together and just I've always loved bringing people together," said Marier.

Marier says hundreds of people have reached out hoping they'll be next.