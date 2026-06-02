Outdoor sports retailers slashing prices for boats, jet skies as pandemic boom fades

For years, it was all hands on deck; a business model buoyed by a bevy of free time that sent sales surging in a way never before seen. But as Minnesota enters lake season, outdoor sales for boats, jet skis and more have almost dropped anchor.

After more than 40 years in the industry, perhaps no one understands the ebbs, flows and waves of outdoor sports like Dan Chesky.

"This industry is driven on sunshine," said Chesky, owner of Dan's Southside Marine in Bloomington.

And in 40 years, nothing compares to the tidal wave of businesses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were sold out. There was nothing on the show floor. That was due to a lot of demand," Chesky said.

A 30% surge that translated to thousands of first-time boaters and millions in sales. But now, a return to life has those new boaters landlocked.

"There is a percentage of people that bought a boat in '20, their kids were in sports, COVID came along, they had to find something for their kids to do," Chesky said.

The result is deals across the board, and opportunities that didn't exist for a buy just years ago as businesses like Lighthouse Motorsports and Marine in Rosemount work to stay above water.

"When COVID happened, suppliers skyrocketed their supply," said employee Madi Waldriff. "They were pushing out more and more and more, now dealers are left with an oversaturation in the market that we can't get rid of."

Ultimately, both shops say they're adapting, finding new ways to stay on trend and keep the cruise going all summer long.

Both businesses also say the return to life — paired with poor weather, high interest rates and high gas prices — have all played a role in the sports slowdown.