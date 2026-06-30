Operation Dry Water aims to tackle impaired boating in Minnesota

Minnesota conservation officers are warning boaters to leave the alcohol on shore as they prepare for one of the busiest weekends of the year on the water.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced it is increasing boating while intoxicated enforcement as part of Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign aimed at preventing alcohol- and drug-related boating crashes.

The campaign runs July 3-5 and includes high-visibility patrols by DNR conservation officers and local law enforcement agencies on lakes and rivers across the state.

"The Fourth of July is among the busiest weekends we see on the water all year," Lt. Eric Sullivan, supervisor of the DNR Enforcement Division's Marine Unit, said during a news conference in Stillwater. "We all share the same goal. We want everyone who goes out on the water to come home safely at the end of the day."

Sullivan said boating under the influence carries the same consequences as driving while intoxicated.

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"If you're impaired and operating a boat or vehicle, we will find you," Sullivan said. "We're not going to give you a warning or second chance. You will be arrested, you will go to jail and you will face serious consequences."

The DNR said four fatal boating accidents have been recorded in Minnesota so far this year, compared with three at the same point last year. Sullivan said many of this year's deadly incidents involved inexperienced boaters and people who were not wearing life jackets.

Officials also warned that hot weather, crowded lakes and alcohol can create a dangerous combination.

"It creates kind of a perfect storm," Sullivan said. "Heat exhaustion is a real thing, and then you add alcohol on there and then you add the environments of all the activity out on the lake. It definitely increases the risk of accidents."

Along with avoiding alcohol while operating a boat, the DNR is encouraging boaters to wear life jackets, be patient at busy boat launches and make sure anyone born after June 30, 2000, has the required Minnesota boating safety certification before heading onto the water.

Law enforcement officials said the increased enforcement is intended to prevent crashes and encourage safe boating throughout the holiday weekend.