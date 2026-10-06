Minnesota Opera Orchestra musicians unanimously vote to authorize strike
Members of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra could be going on strike.
The 46-member ensemble performs with the Minnesota Opera at the Ordway in St. Paul. Their four-year contract expired in June and the musicians say negotiations on a new deal are not going well.
All of the orchestra's members voted to authorize a strike.
"Programming remains significantly reduced. Musicians' compensation has remained flat for four years. And management is now proposing that it remain flat for another four, for a total of eight years with no increases," said Rebecca Arons, a Minnesota Opera Orchestra cellist.
The musicians say their goal is to reach an agreement before opening night on Oct. 31.
The Minnesota Opera called the strike vote disappointing.
A statement to WCCO it says in part, it's "committed to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement" and that "we want to work through our differences at the bargaining table."