Veterinarians worry screwworm could come to Minnesota after case reported in Texas

It's a gruesome problem impacting livestock in southern states and veterinarians worry it could come to Minnesota.

The New World screwworm has moved north into Texas and New Mexico after a number of reported cases south of the border.

"It's a parasite that likes to invade an open wound and lay its eggs and those eggs hatch into screwworm larvae," said Dr. Brian Hoefs, with the Minnesota Animal Board of Health.

The larvae get that name because of their spiral shape, which allows them to dig deeper into a wound, as they feed on live flesh. If not treated, it can be fatal.

"That's the gruesome thing about this, it's not a maggot like we are used to up here in the Midwest," said Hoefs.

Hoefs said he was happy to hear that Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other lawmakers wrote a letter to the USDA, urging the hiring of more veterinarians to stop the screwworm spread before it reaches the Midwest.

The parasite has the cattle and dairy industry on edge, but in Mexico, screwworm has also been found in bears, pigs, goats, and even dogs and cats.

"That's my biggest concern here in Minnesota. That we are going to drag it up here to Minnesota on some companion animals that were either a rescue or even just people on vacation with their pets," said Hoefs.

But he added that there are effective tools to combat the parasite, such as deworming medications and introducing sterile flies into their population so eggs don't hatch.

"Vigilance is our best way to combat this. Make sure you are checking those animals over," said Hoefs.

Experts say the parasite does not impact meat and is not a food safety issue.

Hoefs says people can also be infected by screwworms, but the overall risk is low.