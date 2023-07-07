Minnesota National Guard members on their way to Colombia
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Members of the Minnesota National Guard are on their way to Colombia for a nine-month mission.
A departure ceremony for the 245th Aviation Regiment took place Thursday. The six-member team will support an ongoing effort between the United States, Colombia, and other South American countries.
"This one is directly for an embassy and not for a combat command, meaning you won't see a lot of military people in Columbia because it's a partnership, host nation-type force," Chief Warrant Officer Brad Husnik said.
The Minnesota National Guard is replacing another state's guard doing the job right now.
