Just days after her daughter's wedding, a Minnesota mother was struck by a stray bullet during a mass shooting in Washington, D.C.

Tina Wilcox never imagined hearing news so horrible about her longtime friend Susan Hammerski. Just days earlier Hammerski had been celebrating one of the happiest moments of her life.

"She had gone there last weekend for her daughter's wedding, and she had stayed on to take care of their goldendoodle while they were on their honeymoon," Wilcox said.

But Thursday morning, that joy turned to terror.

Police say 55-year-old emergency room doctor Matt Lambert opened fire inside a gym in Washington, D.C., killing the property manager of the condominium building where Lambert lived.

The two had been involved in a legal dispute over mold and water damage in Lambert's million dollar condo.

Investigators say Lambert then shot six other people before turning the gun on himself.

Hammerski was walking her daughter's dog when she was shot.

"The irony of all of this is that she actually was a spokesperson for gun control. And now she's a victim," Wilcox said.

Hammerski was initially in critical condition, but her friend says she's now stable. She's already undergone one surgery with several more likely ahead. And because she was shot in the face, she can't speak. But when she woke up, she wrote a message she wanted the world to hear: "Gun control is a public health crisis."

"Her point being that gun violence isn't just a political issue or a criminal justice issue or a matter of individual tragedy. It's also a public health crisis," said Wilcox.

For a woman who had already spent years advocating for gun control, her friend says the message is now deeply personal.

"I just am heartbroken for her and for the whole family," said Wilcox.

Family that should still be celebrating a wedding now facing a long road to recovery.