Two suitcases, one giant moving truck and a 21-hour road trip. That's how one Minnesota man managed to get home after a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted his travel plans.

Greg Swan was returning from a work conference in Austin, Texas, when his flight was caught in the disruption.

"So I was sixth in line to for takeoff in Austin, Texas, when the plane stopped. And the pilot said, there's an FAA ground stop across the country," Swan said.

After spending roughly 10 hours at the airport dealing with delays, Swan was rebooked on a flight the following morning. He headed to a hotel, hoping the worst of his travel troubles were behind him.

But around 3 a.m., another notification arrived. His new flight had been canceled.

With rental cars unavailable and few reasonable flight options, Swan began searching for another way to get back to Minnesota. He even considered a standby flight out of Dallas, roughly 200 miles away, but the ticket would have cost about $2,000.

That's when he turned to an artificial intelligence chatbot for help.

"And then it said, oh, and there's two U-Haul trucks available with inventory that you can pick up at 7 a.m.," Swan said.

With few other options, Swan rented one of the moving trucks and hit the road with a coworker.

The journey took 21 hours, crossing several states before finally reaching Minnesota. The truck rental cost approximately $800 before fees, with another $350 spent on gas. Two travelers split the expenses.

But driving a moving truck across the country came with a few unexpected challenges.

Swan quickly discovered the truck didn't have cruise control and was limited to 72 mph, slower than the posted speed limits along portions of his route.

After hours behind the wheel, he said his foot and leg muscles were sore enough that he needed ice the following day.

Then there was the issue of cargo.

Despite renting an enormous moving truck, Swan and his coworker had just two small carry-on suitcases.

"And when we opened the back and I put these two tiny carry ons in the back, and I realized those things are going to be bouncing all over the place," Swan said.

To keep their luggage from sliding around the nearly empty cargo area, the pair stopped at a store and purchased bungee cords to secure the bags.

Swan documented portions of the unusual journey on social media, sharing updates as they made their way north. After arriving home around 4 a.m., he posted about his unconventional travel solution.

By the next morning, his post had attracted roughly a million views. Swan said the total has since climbed into the millions, with social media users sharing jokes and memes about the enormous truck and its tiny cargo.

The attention has even inspired Swan to consider a new career opportunity.

"I will say, um, I'm waiting for my brand deals and I think I could be a bungee cord influencer," Swan joked.

Despite the humor surrounding the trip, Swan said getting home was important for a much more personal reason.

His wife was starting a new job Monday, and he wanted to be there to help get their children ready for school so she could focus on her first day.

Swan said he could have waited several more days in Austin for another flight, but he wasn't willing to risk missing that moment with his family.

And while a moving truck might not be the most comfortable or economical way to travel across the country, Swan said having control over when he would get home made the decision worthwhile.

What began as a frustrating travel disruption ended with an unexpected viral moment and, most importantly, Swan right where he needed to be: home with his family.