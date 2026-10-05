Police still searching for Minnesota man who eluded deputies twice by running into corn field

Police are searching for a 52-year-old Watertown, Minnesota, man who escaped deputies twice on Sunday by fleeing into a corn field.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped a car on the 100 block of Third Street South in Dassel around 4 p.m. The man, who has multiple drug-related warrants out for his arrest, gave the deputy a false name and fled into a corn field.

He came out the other side and was picked up by a friend in a car, the sheriff's office says. Deputies stopped the car but the man fled again into the corn field.

Despite setting up a perimeter, using drones and calling the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, authorities still haven't been able to find the man.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.