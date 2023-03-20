Minnesota House to vote on Reproductive Freedom Defense Act Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Monday, a bill protecting reproductive freedom is up for a vote on the House floor.

The Reproductive Freedom Defense act is a bill designed to protect abortion providers and patients in Minnesota. It's focused on protecting them from legal consequences in other states that do have criminal or civil penalties for abortion within their borders.

It would prohibit extraditing, arresting or releasing medical records of people who obtained a legal abortion in Minnesota, but may live in a state where abortions are banned or seriously restricted.

Providers would not face disciplinary action by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, including the refusal to grant a state license, if they are convicted of providing an abortion elsewhere in the country where it is illegal. The bill would also prevent the enforcement of a subpoena issued in Minnesota or another state, if it's related to a case about ending a pregnancy.

So far, seven states have enacted similar "shield" laws: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. ahead of the 3:30 p.m. session on the House floor.