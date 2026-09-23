Minnesota releases new statewide guidelines for sexual assault investigations

More than 2,200 Minnesotans were victims of sexual assaults in 2025, according to state data. Now, a new statewide guide is giving law enforcement agencies and other responders a common framework for handling sexual assault cases.

"We want law enforcement agencies across Minnesota to have the tools and resources they need to conduct thorough, professional and compassionate investigations," Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said.

The 81-page guide gives officers tools and best practices for handling these cases, including how officers interact with victim survivors, collect samples, and collect and handle evidence.

Local and state leaders said the goal is to ensure survivors receive consistent, compassionate care. That includes listening to survivors and respecting their choices.

The BCA developed these guidelines in partnership with several other organizations, including the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center, Midwest Children's Resource Center, Sexual Violence Center, Ramsey County SOS Sexual Violence Services, Minnesota Sex Crimes Investigators Association and more.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says his office has improved its charging rate over the years, but there is still a need for resources.

"I really think we need more investigators and we need more advocates and community organizations that are involved in supporting victims," Choi said.

Hospital advocates say having the same approach laid out for officers across the state is important and could eliminate barriers stopping gives victim survivors from moving forward in a case.

"I think it also brings consistency to the medical response because it really does encourage a sexual assault exam," Hennepin Healthcare nurse Breanna Heisterkamp said. "Regardless of whether a survivor wants to participate in an investigative process."

The guide is a set of recommendations for law enforcement agencies. Making those recommendations requirements would be up to the Minnesota Legislature.