Victim in St. Paul house fire identified as Sivntxhi Vang, 5

At least one child dead in St. Paul house fire that injured 7

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The victim in the St. Paul house fire that sent a mother and her six children to the hospital has been identified as 5-year-old Sivntxhi Vang.

Crews were dispatched to the home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The seven victims were inside the home and unconscious.

They were all taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sivntxhi Vang died of her injuries on Thursday.

According to the father's online post, she was the oldest twin daughter in the family.

Then, he updated the page again, saying, "I just received heartbreaking news from the doctor. Two of my children won't make it in the next 24 hours. One child has a 50-50 chance to survive. The mom is also at high risk of not recovering." St. Paul police did not confirm that the second child had died.

The fire is under investigation, but officials say it does not appear suspicious.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 4, 2024