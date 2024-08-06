Talk of Gov. Walz's VP nomination spreads across Dakota County Fair

FARMINGTON, Minn. — The midway at the Dakota County Fair in Farmington was buzzing with activity on Tuesday.

Kids enjoyed the rides, face painting, and of course all the food that comes with summer fun at the fair. But if you listen closely, you can hear the chatter about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his latest political challenge: being the Democratic candidate for vice president.

"I think he's alright. I think he's doing the best he can. I think he'll be a good candidate for vice president," said Joey Mazza.

"He was certainly a safe candidate, but it was obviously the right choice," said Daniel Nelson. "I mean, he's done so much good for Minnesota as a whole."

Most want the nation to know what he has done in state that makes him the right person for the job.

WCCO

"He certainly has been a great help for educators in the state, I mean being a teacher himself," Nelson said. "With his recent passing of the bill allowing for free lunches for kids, that was pretty major."

But some feel Walz has done nothing to support Minnesotans when he was needed most, especially during the uprising after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.

"He didn't stick up when the police department was on fire, I mean that was nonsense. He gives everything away just like Harris," said Kathy Kincade. "I'm not really for Trump either, he's such a bully, but I think he'd be better."

Others are unsure about who should lead the nation. Kian Russell hopes others join them in exploring all options to make the best decision for them, the United States of America and the world.

"I don't want to make the same mistake I did the first time I voted and just figure out who I'm voting for when I got there," Russell said. "So hoping to make a much more informed decision this time."