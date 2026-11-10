Mara Braun scores 19 to lead No. 18 Minnesota women to 86-47 victory over Southern

Mara Braun scored 19 points and 18th-ranked Minnesota cruised to an 86-47 victory over Southern on Tuesday night.

Braun made 6 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers and hit all four of her free throws for the Golden Gophers (3-0). She added four steals.

Gracie Merkle scored 12 off the bench on 6-for-7 shooting for Minnesota. Natalie Kussow totaled 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Grace Grocholski had 11 points and six boards.

Braun made two 3-pointers and Minnesota held Southern to 18% shooting in taking a 16-6 lead after one quarter.

Braun and Grocholski both scored seven in the second quarter, and Merkle added six points off the bench on 3-for-3 shooting as the Golden Gophers rolled into halftime up 40-24.

The Jaguars (0-3) stayed within two points of Minnesota in the third quarter, but Natalie Kussow scored seven in a 22-2 run to start the fourth, sealing the victory.

Reserves Jestiny Dixon and Taelar Felton both scored 10 to pace Southern.

Southern: Hosts Louisiana Christian on Friday.

Minnesota: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

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