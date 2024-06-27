What rivers in Minnesota are still yet to crest?

Where water is still rising in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though some of the smaller rivers like the Cannon and Cottonwood have already crested, that isn't the case everywhere.

Minnesota still has several more days with high water hence the various flood warnings that remain in effect.

A number of roads remain closed in the south metro with the water still rising. The Minnesota River there is expected to climb another two feet and crest on Saturday afternoon — just a few feet shy of a record.

Parks and playgrounds on Harriet Island remain underwater in St. Paul. The Mississippi River there is in major flood stage and will be until early next week. The river should crest Saturday afternoon and gradually drop back below flood stage by next weekend for the first time in nearly two weeks.

In Stillwater, where the historic lift bridge over the swollen St. Croix River is still closed, the river will climb another foot or so, approaching moderate flood stage on Sunday before cresting around 88 feet.

Any extra rain we see over the next few days would just add insult to injury and could change these numbers.