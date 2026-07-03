Fireworks store owner details laws to know in Minnesota and tips to stay safe

For many Minnesotans, the road to the Fourth of July starts with a short drive across the St. Croix River to Wisconsin to stock up on fireworks.

The kinds of pyrotechnics that can be legally ignited in Minnesota might be surprising.

"We do have a wider selection of fireworks because our state is more open to fireworks," Anders Nelson, owner of Fireworks Nation in Hudson, Wisconsin, said.

Minnesota law strictly prohibits "anything that goes up in the air and explodes," according to Nelson. Prohibited fireworks include, but are not limited to, firecrackers, bottle rockets, missiles, roman candles, mortars and shells.

"Every state has its own laws and every municipality has their own laws. So it's important to check," Nelson said.

An entire section of Fireworks Nation is dedicated to fireworks that are legal in Minnesota.

"We have things designed for the Minnesota consumer," Nelson said. "We have a large section of our store that's Minnesota legal."

Fireworks that are legal in Minnesota include fountains that remain grounded, sparklers, smoke effects, snaps and novelties.

It's not the booming grand finale, but enough to add a little sparkle during the holiday.

This year has been especially busy as America marks its 250th birthday.

"Everyone is excited. This only happens once in a lifetime," Nelson said.

Customers this year at the Wisconsin store are drawn to patriotic fireworks.

"Because it's the 250th, we're seeing a lot of the red, white and blue themes," Nelson said.

He hopes that people around fireworks are secure.

"We want everyone to have a safe holiday. Be certain to read the warning labels. Always use a product on a hard level surface. Wear appropriate clothing," Nelson said.

Breaking the rules in Minnesota can lead to misdemeanor charges, fines and confiscation.

Even if someone follows all the rules, fireworks can be dangerous. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were 15 reported firework-related deaths and around 13,000 injuries last year. Just over 1,000 of the injuries were caused by sparklers.

Experts say to keep a bucket of water or a hose close by in case there's a problem and never relight or pick up fireworks that haven't fully ignited.