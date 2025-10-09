Rural ingenuity helps Minnesota farmer harvest after hip replacement

Fall harvest is in full swing across Minnesota. In New Prague, 91-year-old Leonard Shambour was in danger of missing his first harvest in 85 years due to a health issue.

But Leonard's son and fellow farmers weren't about to leave him behind.

"He's been a part of this his whole life and it's what he lives for is to be out here and to take part in a harvest," said Marty Shambour, Leonard's son.

Almost since the day he learned to walk, Leonard has been farming in Le Sueur County.

"It's the best time of year," said Leonard.

But this fall was turning out to be different. Over the summer, Leonard had two surgeries, one of which was a total hip replacement. He's had to use a wheelchair as he builds back his strength. Unfortunately, that meant no climbing into a combine.

And it wasn't just the surgeries that had Leonard feeling down. Just last year, his wife Ellie passed away. The couple had been married for 67 years. In fact, Leonard was all set to become a priest before he met Ellie.

After they got married, farm life was the only life for Leonard. Knowing this, Marty became determined to get him back in the field.

"I told one of the guys, 'Hey, Dad is coming out this afternoon. We have to make something up quick.'" said Marty.

So they took a pallet, built some railings around it, added a sturdy platform and then used a forklift to get Leonard where he needed to be.

WCCO

"We were able to get him lifted up and get him in the combine, he was in his happy place," said Marty. "It's probably not OSHA-approved, but it's father-approved."

"Like a dream come true," said Leonard. "There's an old saying, you can take the farmer off the farm, but you can't take the farm out of him."

A little rural Minnesota ingenuity. And it turned out to be the "lift" that Leonard needed.

"He doesn't want to be anywhere else but in there. And he's himself when he's out here on the farm. The smile on his face, that makes it all worth it," said Marty.

The Shambours' farm has been in the family since 1892.

Leonard was a third-generation farmer, Marty is the fourth generation, and if all goes well, Marty's son will be the fifth generation to farm near New Prague.