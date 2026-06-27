How Minnesotans are coming together to support Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

The desperate search for survivors is into the third day following those strong earthquakes in Venezuela. The death toll continues to rise, with nearly 70,000 people still missing.

From nearly 3,000 miles away, Minnesotans are coming together to help the South American country.

With the flag waving in the wind, friends and strangers came together with a mindset and a mission.

"We've had people that have just come to donate and stay to help and organize" said Megan Lima, whose daughter dances at Baila Venezuela, a Richfield dance studio holding a donation drive on Saturday.

"This was, as you know, created very quickly" said Lima. "Every single person in our group has family and friends in Venezuela."

It's a country where the United Nations says more than 7.9 million people have already been forcibly displaced in recent years.

"It broke my heart. It's ... I don't have the words to say. It hurt me. It hurt me" said Monica Verona-Cox, who drove from Delano to Burnsville to drop off donations.

As of Saturday afternoon the death toll is nearly 1,400 with another 3,200 critically injured. Packages that have been compiled at Latinos Depot in Burnsville will be driven by community members to Miami. Once they hit Miami they'll be taken directly to Caracas.

"Medicines, baby supplements, diapers, wipes" said Magbis Paez, who helped organize the drive happening at Latinos Depot, a Burnsville supermercado.

A few of many products that they say will be needed for those they love.

"We've been through so much" Paez added. "Our family here in Minnesota that are Venezuelan too, they've become our family. They're still waiting on calls from family members."

"These people don't have anything ... they've lost everything," Verona-Cox told WCCO.

"I know that we're gonna be good. We're gonna be good after this. So much stronger" Paez added.

If you'd like to help, Baila Venezuela says they need donations for transporting the supplies. You can give them a call or visit them in Richfield.