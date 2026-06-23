Minnesota Medicaid service providers fighting for funding amid state's fraud crackdown

A Twin Cities nonprofit that helps people with disabilities find jobs and build independence says that, as of Tuesday, the Department of Human Services has completed its revalidation process, bringing relief to about 200 people they serve.

Options Incorporation Executive Director Brenda Geldert says they've been in limbo for weeks after receiving a letter saying they were terminated because they failed to revalidate or respond to notices.

Geldert says the experience shows the state's effort to root out fraud is leaving vulnerable people most at risk.

At the center of that uncertainty was Chad Kirby, who has been with the organization for more than 10 years.

Kirby was born with Down syndrome, and his mother, Lori Hoffman, said Options Inc. has given her son opportunities and confidence.

"He's gained a lot of independence and met so many friends here," Hoffman said. "We are just trying to give him the best life that he can have."

Geldert believes they were swept into a review they should not have been part of because they do not provide services that were designated as high risk. While she says they support the crackdown on fraud, she believes the state's effort to root it out is leaving vulnerable people most at risk.

"I hope people aren't afraid to speak out and talk about these actions that disrupt so many people's lives," Geldert said.

Families are relieved services will continue uninterrupted, but the experience has left them reflecting how quickly stability can change for people who depend on these programs. But for Kirby and his family, Options Inc. is still home.

Since mid-June, the state is still processing appeals for about 2,140 providers who submitted them.