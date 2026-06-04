Human Services completes review of 5,500+ Minnesota Medicaid providers, disenrolling thousands

Minnesota officials say they have completed a review of almost 5,6000 "high-risk Medicaid providers," part of an effort to stave off the federal government's freezing of $2 billion in funding.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services said the review took five months and was finished on Sunday.

DHS said it reviewed 5,583 providers, of which 2,061 were revalidated and are providing services without interruption. The department notified 3,411 providers they will be disenrolled, 111 were removed from review because they no longer provide high-risk services and 59 were sent to the Office of Inspector General for further review.

Of the 3,411 set for disenrollment, 2,491 provided incomplete paperwork and documentation, 916 failed verification at site visits and four failed a background study, DHS said.

Providers may appeal their disenrollment, DHS said, but in the meantime, some Minnesotans may see disruptions to their services. WCCO spoke to some of those affected, including Richelle Smith, who has lost housing for her and her 10-month-old daughter because the owner faces federal charges.

"With all the fraud going on, there's not a lot of options anymore," Smith said.

Some providers also say the revalidation process was rushed and prone to error.

The Trump administration said in January it would pull $2 billion in annual Medicaid funding from Minnesota if the state didn't make changes to combat fraud. DHS said the completed review is a "key part" of keeping that funding flowing, along with efforts such as "enhanced pre-payment review for high-risk providers, a temporary freeze on new provider enrollment in high-risk programs, and auditing and implementing provisional licensure for autism service providers."