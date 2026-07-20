Minnesota couple accused of failing to pay over $2 million in income, corporate taxes

A Minnesota business owner and his wife are accused of failing to file their taxes for several years, costing the state more than $2 million.

The 40-year-old Plymouth man is facing 32 felony tax crime charges, while his 37-year-old wife is facing a dozen tax crime charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Hennepin County on Friday.

Charges say both failed to file income tax returns and pay the required income tax to the Minnesota Department of Revenue from 2019 through 2024. Additionally, the man did not file any corporate franchise tax returns or sales and use tax returns for his garage door business in St. Louis Park in the same time frame. Court documents show he was previously convicted of tax crimes and was on probation for them from 2019 through 2021.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says it was in communication with the couple through their hired tax attorney, who acknowledged that they had not filed their 2019, 2020 and 2021 income tax returns. The department also says it sent at least 25 filing demand notices to the garage door business, which is owned solely by the husband, since January 2021.

Charges say the couple cost the State of Minnesota more than $813,000 in income tax from 2019 to 2024, in addition to an estimated $921,415 in corporate taxes for the business. The state also estimates the business cost it more than $289,000 for failing to file sales and use taxes.

The business has never filed corporate tax returns on time, charges allege, and the man has never voluntarily filed individual income tax returns. He also had two LLCs, which were dissolved by the Minnesota secretary of state in January 2025, neither of which ever filed tax returns with the state. His wife, who has a degree in finance, used to file her tax returns, but stopped when she married him, according to charges.

The couple, instead of paying taxes, used their businesses as "their own personal bank accounts," the criminal complaints state. Charges say messages between the man and his accountant show that the couple lived at their Plymouth, Minnesota, residence and "paid rent" to the garage door business. The company also allegedly owns three personal vehicles used by the couple, including a Tesla Model Y that the man indicated was for "personal, family, or household use."

Last August, the couple started renting a $1.7 million "luxury" home in Brentwood, Tennessee, charges said.

The wife also owned a home in Blaine, Minnesota, where she had consistent tenants renting the home from 2019 through 2024. However, charges claim she never reported the rental income. The couple sold the property in July 2025 for $600,000.