Minnesota farmer calls for thief to return nearly a dozen cows: "You're going to go to jail"

A cattle farmer is asking for the public's help after someone stole nearly a dozen of his cows earlier this month in northwestern Minnesota.

Rob Kelm told Valley News Live it happened at a pasture he rents near Park Rapids, nearly 200 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

"I got a message on a Saturday that my cows weren't down," Kelm said. "All eleven of them were gone."

Kelm believes someone drove in, loaded up his cows and took off — all in under two hours.

Rob Kelm

Kelm says deputies took photos of tire tracks and the grain used to lure the cattle. The community is also keeping an eye out and sending Kelm pictures of cows they think might be his.

"Eventually you'll get caught. It won't be good. You're going to go to jail. You're not going to have animals afterward," Kelm said. "Just bring them back, otherwise message me on Facebook, easy enough."

Stealing cattle in Minnesota can put someone in prison for up to a decade along with up to $20,000 in fines.