Minnesota's lieutenant governor greets Twin Cities students on first day of school

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. — Back-to-school photos flooded everyone's social media feed on Tuesday as students across Minnesota headed back into classrooms.

It was all smiles Tuesday morning at St. Anthony Middle School, as lawmakers eagerly greeted students walking in for the first day. Among those greeters at the door was Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

She took a moment to talk about the excitement of the new year, but also how the state is addressing some challenges.

Recently released test results show less than half of Minnesota students are meeting the minimum standards in math and reading. Flanagan tells WCCO that while test scores are heading in the wrong direction, she's faithful that things will really turn around next year.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan serves food to students at St. Anthony Middle School WCCO

She says investments into the READ Act, another year of universal school meals and new cellphone policies in schools will help turn things around.

Although we're seeing a dip in scores, we are seeing an increase in attendance. But Flanagan also encourages students and families to do their part.

"I just want to encourage all of our students to be in school as much as possible. Learning happens in the classroom, we see that our attendance levels have gone up, and that's a really really good thing," Flanagan said. "Parents, I just want to encourage you to get your students, your kiddos out the door and students to get to the classroom."

State law is now mandating that school districts make a clear cellphone policy by March 2025 as part of the all-in effort to improve focus and connection in the classroom. State lawmakers are hopeful it should help increase test scores among other things.