Minnesota Aurora upset it won't host semifinal despite having best record in the league

The Minnesota Aurora is not happy with the upcoming playoff schedule.

Despite having the best record in the USL W, the Aurora says its bid to host the national semifinals at TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minnesota, was denied.

Instead, they have to travel to Seattle this Saturday to take on Salmon Bay FC after playing on the East Coast Sunday night.

In a post online Monday, the team says it has "earned the right to host" with the best record in the league, a premier facility and the strongest fan support in the league.

"This decision disregards player safety and well-being, forcing our team into a cross-country trip from the East Coast to the West Coast, crossing three time zones in barely over 72 hours, providing minimal recovery time and significantly increasing risk of injury," the Aurora said.

Adding to the team's frustration, the game starts at 9:30 p.m. CST, a time the Aurora says shuts out its fans.

The Aurora were undefeated in the regular season. This is the second consecutive season the team will appear in the USL W national semifinals.