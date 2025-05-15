Minnesota artist Don Grandbois proves age is just a number and passion lasts a lifetime

This St. Paul man proves its never too late to chase your dreams

Have you ever had a dream that got sidetracked because life got in the way? If you answered "yes," then you'll want to hear Don Grandbois' story.

It takes us to the corner of an industrial office building in St. Paul.

Grandbois has been working towards this moment for 62 years.

"As van Gogh said, 'you want to go as fast as you can,'" said Grandbois. "[sic] when I start getting anxious and dilly dally then it gets contrived and tight."

The 1963 art school graduate will tell you life got in the way of his painting dreams.

"I had two kids I had to get to work and find a job," said Grandbois.

But with the time afforded by retirement — and a nudge from his friend — he picked up the paint brush full time.

However, the transition had its challenges.

The concept of a tortured artist is something Grandbois relates to, and last year, he finally swore off painting for good.

"I did three or four paintings and I couldn't get them resolved, so I just kind of gave up, thought well 'I'm too old,'" said Grandbois. "Then I went through a terrible winter. I was sick for almost six weeks, I had given up the whole idea of art. I was just lost."

His internal dialogue — like many of ours — lacked a certain confidence and kindness. But that all changed when someone 70 years his junior saw the potential he abandoned.

"I've grown up knowing about it, seeing it everywhere, his pieces are in our family member's households," said Grandbois' great niece Hadely Dobish. "It always brightens up a room."

A St. Paul Academy senior and an aspiring gallerist had an idea for her final project before heading off to school to study art herself: She would help Grandbois finish what he started.

An exhibition — not just for family and friends — but a true public debut 62 years in the making.

"I was shocked and I thought, 'I don't have anything,'" said Grandbois. "It scared me, I think. You've been creating art for so long, finally letting the world see it beyond just all of our houses."

As Grandbois inches closer to his big show, his next piece takes shape. And he's learning that there's always room to add another layer.

Grandbois' show "Between Doubt and Desire" is Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at 755 Prior Ave. N. The building is also home to Blackstack Brewing and other businesses.

Grandbois will be there with his work that will be on display and for sale.